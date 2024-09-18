'It was nasty': Neighbor complains of garbage piling up behind LaSalle Station in Buffalo

"This is ridiculous...It's disrespectful to the community when you just dump."

7 Problem Solvers has received many complaints of illegal dumping in the City of Buffalo, the latest was behind the LaSalle Station on Main Street.

"It was funky, it was stanky, it was nasty," explained Bobby Smith, who lives nearby.

WKBW Bobby Smith

I went to the site a few weeks ago and saw household items and garbage bags in one area of a parking lot next to city concrete barriers. I then contacted the district's councilman Rasheed Wyatt. I followed up on Monday and by Tuesday morning it was all cleaned up.

"Thank you for improving our area. We love it like this," said Smith.

Wyatt called illegal dumping a "big problem in Buffalo." Anyone caught illegally dumping could face a fine of more than $2,000.

According to the City of Buffalo Charter: "A reward of $1,100 is hereby offered to the person or persons who furnish information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of anyone found guilty of illegal dumping within the City of Buffalo"

All claims for such reward must be made to the City of Buffalo within 90 days after the conviction of any such person or persons.

"I just want them to get one or two people that we can highlight and make them pay a significant fine," said Wyatt.

