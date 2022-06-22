Is it town or county land? Hamburg man trying to clear source of flooding

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amsdell Road in Hamburg, near Brundage Street, has seen its share of flooding over the years, but Ron Hughey says he knows what needs to be addressed.

Hughey lives across from a stream that runs parallel to Amsdell Road. He said it often floods the road next to his home.

"The pipes back up,"said Hughey. "My sump pump has no where to pump my water, so it would constantly run."

On Wednesday Hughey showed 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz the stream that's right next to Amsdell Road. Along different parts of the stream there are branches, and trees blocking the flow of water.

"My main concern is the maintenance and the upkeep of property across the street to prevent flooding, and safety of people in this community," explained Hughey.

A few hundred feet upstream is a culvert that is hidden below a dense pile of tree branches, and dead Christmas trees. Hughey said this blockage is leading to the build up of water that has flooded Amsdell..

"I've called numerous people, including the county and town," said Hughey. He said he has been calling for more than three months with no luck, so he reached out to 7 Problem Solvers.

"I feel as this is my only alternative," said Hughey.

Schwartz called the Town of Hamburg Highway Superintendent Ed Hughes, who said Amsdell Road is an Erie County road, and so is this specific culvert next to it.

Erie County's Commissioner of the Department of Public Works, Bill Geary, said Amsdell is a county road, but the culvert is owned by the Town of Hamburg.

The county and town's maps conflict with each other, but the Town of Hamburg is now looking into this situation further. 7 Problem Solvers is expected to learn more on Thursday morning.

Geary said this story led him to learning more about the culvert, and who is responsible.

Hughey also pointed out a crumbling walkway next to Amsdell Road. Geary said it will be looked at for temporary fixing, but it's not likely to be repaved this year due to a spike in costs.

We will update you on this story, and efforts to resolve it.