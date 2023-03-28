Information not adding up about home warranty company used by Buffalo man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Right before December's blizzard that devastated Buffalo, Edward Pitts lost heat in his Buffalo home. He felt confident in getting it fixed, because just months prior to that storm he purchased home warranty through First Premier Home Warranty.

When a technician came out to look at the heating issue, Pitts said he was told the furnace needs to be replaced. It was estimated to cost him around $6,400. When he contacted the agent he bought the home warranty policy from, he was told the company could only give him $275.

"They told me I either accept the $275 or that they would close my claim," explained Pitts to 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz. "I told them I'm not taking $275 I paid $1,100 for a three-year warranty, I want to get this fixed to replace."

A family member of Pitts recommended another technician to provide an estimate, and Pitts said within five minutes the repairman had his furnace working again. The heat was restored, just before the blizzard.

However, Pitts still had concerns about his coverage. So he contacted 7 Problem Solvers.

"I called every TV station I can call, and you're the first one to respond," said Pitts.

In February Schwartz left a message with the person Pitts dealt with. He said his name was Todd, but wouldn't give his last name. Todd called Schwartz back from a phone number with Western New York's area code, 716. When Schwartz asked Todd if he was from Western New York, he said no and that his First Premier office was in New York City.

"Why do you have a 716 number?" asked Schwartz. Todd responded, "I have no idea."

Todd told Schwartz in February that he was going to call Pitts to try and solve his issue, and took down his policy number. However, Pitts said he never heard from him.

A month later Schwartz contacted Todd, who said the furnace wasn't covered because it had a lot of rust on it. Pitts said that's not true.

Todd told Schwartz his office is in Brooklyn, NY. However, when Schwartz researched the address on Google Maps, the street view images from 2022 show the storefront of a spa. There are sweatshirts hanging up in the store's window. Todd replied in that same phone call that the prior tenants probably didn't change the sign. Google Maps also shows a piece of paper on the door of that address, with First Premier's Logo.

Schwartz emailed First Premier using the address on their website, and not the one Todd provided. Schwartz got a response back and was told to call them, but the company has yet to return his call.

On BBB.org, First Premier has a B- rating with around 100 closed complaints in the past year.

If you have a consumer problem you need help looking into, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com