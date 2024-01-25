'I can't be walking a block down': An inconvenient situation for a resident who parks on street in Larkinville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For decades Elaine Loos parked her car on Baltic Place, and was able to then walk steps into her home. She doesn't have a driveway, so parking in the alley of Baltic Place was convenient.

Recently though Loos noticed "NO PARKING" signs installed on Baltic, leaving Loos in a difficult situation.

"Right now with my health, I can't be walking a block down," said Loos. "I went to [Buffalo] Common Council, but nothing came of it." Loos then called 7 Problem Solvers reporter Michael Schwartz.

When Schwartz went to Loos' home she showed him the side of the alley where she used to park. She said even when she parked there truck drivers told her there was enough room.

Schwartz contacted Loos' councilman Mitch Nowakowski who said it's the City of Buffalo's Traffic Department that has the authority to change parking. Nowakowski said he held a meeting with residents, but concerns were raised with emergency vehicles being able to go by with parked vehicles.

Loos said that emergency vehicles have always driven by with no problem, and just wants parking back.

Schwartz is waiting to hear back from the traffic department on if any exceptions can be made.