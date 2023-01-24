Home warranty company a big let down for Town of Tonawanda family

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Shannon Hughey and her husband purchased their Town of Tonawanda home in 2021, they also bought home warranty for added protection from Choice Home Warranty.

Hughey said the policy covered all appliances in the homes, plumbing, electric and more, but unfortunately, Hughey said the company did everything but fix it.

"I'm so beyond with this company," Hughey told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz in December.

Hughey says toward the end of 2021 there was a leak under the house. Choice Home Warranty sent a local repair service to fix it temporarily.

"They sent out 3 plumbers out to tell them the plumbing under my house is broken and needs to be fixed," said Hughey. She said she was later told someone would come out to fix it, but no one showed.

Hughey says it’s been the same pattern these last two years. First, there’s an issue that needs to be fixed. Then, Choice Home Warranty sends a local company out to verify that it needs fixing, the Hughey's pay, but nothing is fixed in the end.

"Our dishwasher broke," explained Hughey. "We have had three repairmen out to the home, all sent by Choice Home Warranty, telling Choice Home Warranty that the dishwasher is broken and must be replaced, but they are continuing to tell us they need to send a repairman to tell them why the dishwasher is broken...And this has been going on for nearly six months."

When an outlet blew in Hughey’s kitchen, it fried the microwave. The company sent her a $191 check for a microwave, but the outlet remains broken. Hughey showed Schwartz that it doesn't work, as well as the extension cord, she resorts to, just to power her stove.

Hughey contacted NY State Consumer Protection services but said that wasn’t helpful, so she contacted 7 Problem Solvers.

Last week Schwartz spoke to a director at Choice Home Warranty, explaining the issues. That included a claim by Hughey that her premium was raised without her knowing. The director expressed sympathy and said Hughey would hear from the company soon. As of Monday night, Hughey has not heard anything.

7 Problem Solvers will follow up to get answers. In the meantime, if you are interested in sharing your consumer story email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

