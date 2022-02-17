Home Depot's 48 hour return policy leads to dishwasher debacle in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Donann Kesterson saved up her money to buy her first dishwasher the day after Christmas. She bought it at The Home Depot in Williamsville, and got it delivered two weeks later.

"I bought it brand spankin' new, and it never worked once," explained Kesterson who paid $1004.85 for it, which includes a five-year warranty. "Tried it out and end of cycle there was water on the floor and dishes were not dry."

Kesterson said she called Home Depot when she got it, but got no response back from her messages she left. Within that week, Kesterson said she got a call back days later from Home Depot telling her to call the number listed on her five year warranty.

Kesterson said the warrant led to a repairman being sent out to inspect. He then ordered parts and returned to replace a hose and motor, but that didn't work. There was still a water collecting on the bottom.

"He asked why the store wouldn’t send a replacement since it wouldn’t work since day one," Kesterson said.

The Home Depot told 7 Problem Solvers that they are looking to have this resolved with the manufacturer, GE. The Home Depot released a statement to 7 Problem Solvers that said:



"This isn’t the experience we want for our customers, and we’re looking into it with the manufacturer that has the warranty on the appliance. As we continue to investigate, it appears Ms. Kesterson's contacted one of our customer care lines, and not the store direct."

Below is The Home Depot's return policy on major appliances:

Return policy on defective of damaged major appliances:

Before a customer either accepts delivery or takes an order home from the store, major appliance products (including refrigeration appliances, washers, dryers, ranges, dishwashers and some microwaves) should be inspected for defects or damage. If any exist, the customer should refuse to take the product(s) into their possession. Once delivery is accepted or a product is removed from the store by a customer, the product may be returned if the defects and/or damage are identified and reported to The Home Depot by calling (800) 455-3869 within 48 hours of delivery/the time of pick-up at the Service Desk.

Home Depot is continuing to look into this. Kesterson wants a full $1004.85 refund.