Grieving Buffalo mother who wrote book about son's killing feels left in dark by Massachusetts publisher

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the morning of July 1, 2000, Gloria Clark's heart shattered, after her 28-year-old son Darian was shot and killed in Buffalo.

Clark said it was an ordinary Friday night, and Darian asked to borrow her car to go out with friends.

"So I gave him the car," explained Clark. "The last thing I remember is telling him, 'I love you Darian...Be careful.'"

That was the last time she spoke to her youngest of two sons. Hours later, in the middle of the night, she was urgently called to ECMC.

"By the time I got there he was just about gone," said Clark. "I was able to take his hand and tell him how much I love him."

Clark describes her son as a fun, loving, good-hearted, nice man.

"Darian was a character," said Clark. "Everybody loved Darian, he had a spirit about him. Clark said she still doesn't understand how someone could shoot her son.

Police said Darian Clark was shot in the head in the area of Schuele and East Delavan Avenues in the early morning hours of July 1, 2000. A gunman was taken into custody more than one year later.

"It's the worst feeling in the world," Clark explained to 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz. "It's like you're in a nightmare, and trying to wake up."

Clark said it was easier to express her emotions on paper, rather than to talk about it in the months and years after.

"I don’t know anything about writing, I just had a story to tell," said Clark. "I was a mother with a broken heart."

She started writing poems, and working on a book. Clark signed with a publisher in 2016 to release her story titled, 'When Half Of Your Heart Dies.'

"Just a short story about how my baby boy was taken from me, and I just felt the world needed to know," explained Clark.

In 2019 she said another publishing company, Author Reputation Press based out of Canton, MA, contacted her about republishing her book.

After reviewing the contract Clark signed with Author Reputation Press, and said she paid the company $1,300.

Clark said she was guaranteed marketing opportunities, and royalties from book sales. She said the only payment she has received is a check for $141, which was in 2020.

"It's not about the money, it's the principle," explained Clark. "I don't like to be taken advantage of."

Clark said she doesn't know how much she is owed, but has been trying to just get in touch with the company for more than a year.

"I call them...don’t get an answer," said Clark. "I email them...I don’t get an answer."

Clark reached out to 7 Problem Solvers for help. Schwartz contacted Author Reputation Press weeks ago, but has not yet heard back.

Schwartz contacted the Better Business Bureau of Western New York about Clark's story. BBB said the publishing company is a BBB accredited business, and has been responsive to complaints. BBB suggested Clark file a complaint with BBB about this matter.

"I just want someone to know about them in case it happens to someone else," said Clark.

