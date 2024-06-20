Employees in Orchard Park business park call for roads to be striped

"When they repaved it they did not replace double yellow lines"

Marc Gonzales works in the Sterling Business Park off of Milestrip Road in Orchard Park. He and others who work there wrote to 7 Problem Solvers looking for help to get yellow lines painted on the streets in the complex.

"We have a lot of medical buildings in here," said Gonzales. "A lot of seniors are trying to access this area going to doctors, and coming into the area for the first time, and not used to how the road turns."

Gonzales and others recall crashes in the area, which they blame on confusion while driving. They told 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz that it's a concern while working there.

Schwartz called the Town of Orchard Park's Highway Superintendent Andy Slotman. He said the town is not required to paint lines in the complex. However, the project can be brought up at an upcoming public safety committee meeting. From there the town would have to hire a traffic engineer to create the design, then a contractor would paint the lines.

