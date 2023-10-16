Watch Now
E-ZPass drops Cheektowaga veteran's late fees

Michael Schwartz and Steve Scheuneman of Cheektowaga, NY.
Posted at 5:04 PM, Oct 16, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Steve Scheuneman contacted 7 Problem Solvers claiming that he was charged more than $100 in late fees by E-ZPAss, but Scheuneman said he was never billed in the first place.

"Can't pay a bill if you don’t receive a bill yet alone an email," explained Scheuneman.

Scheuneman doesn’t have an E-ZPpass, because he said he doesn't use the thruway often. He said he did use the thruway over the summer, and was waiting for a bill.

He contacted Michael Schwartz of 7 Problem Solvers. Schwartz then got in touch with an E-ZPass representative who said E-ZPass would reach out to Scheuneman.

Scheuneman told Schwartz that E-ZPass called him saying the more than $100 in late fees would be dropped. Scheuneman now has a balance that he will be paying.

Scheuneman is a disabled veteran, and E-ZPass said it offers a program to help disabled veterans. The New York State Thruway offers free tolls through the E-ZPass Disabled Veterans Non-Revenue Program.

