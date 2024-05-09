'Don't have a place to sit': Bus riders looking for answers after Hertel Avenue benches were removed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just about every other day Willie-Jean Gibson takes a bus to get groceries, using the bus stop a few blocks from her apartment.

Within the last month, Gibson said she noticed that three benches, near bus stops she uses, have disappeared from Hertel Avenue.

"I'm 82 years old, and it's hard," said Gibson. "You don't have a place to sit."

It may be a small issue, but Gibson no longer drives and uses a cane and walker to get around.

"We need them," explained Gibson. "A lot of senior citizens around here walk."

Gibson called 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz who went to check it out. He saw on a Google Maps image from last year that there was a bench in front of Dollar General on Hertel. However, that bench is no longer there.

Schwartz called Gibson's councilman Joel Feroleto. He said he didn't know why the benches were removed, but he would contact the Hertel Business Association and Department of Public Works to get it resolved.

As we wait for this issue to be resolved, if you have a consumer issue email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com