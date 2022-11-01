Depew man receives another driver's parking ticket from downstate

Two weeks ago Sal Minotti said he got a letter in the mail from the Village of Bronxville, which is just north of New York City. It said he owed $70 for a parking violation in the village, but one big problem...He said he's never even been there before!

"I've never even been to Bronxville," said Minotti. "They said if I didn't respond they could revoke my license."

Minotti said he contacted the Village of Bronxville, but could not get it resolved.

On Monday 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz called the village. The person on the other end of the phone researched the ticket number. She told Schwartz it was a license plate mixup, and he can disregard the letter.

"They never told me that. I called them and couldn’t get a hold of them," said Minotti.

On Monday he got an email that said it had been resolved.

"I feel great about it," said Minotti.

