Councilman's warning to contractors illegally dumping material in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) —After a recent 7 Problem Solvers story that solved an illegal dumping issue on Kerns Avenue, another trashed site in the Loveyjoy District was brought to our attention.

Former Lovejoy District Councilman Rich Fontana, who served the City of Buffalo from 1998 to 2019, showed 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz an area where illegal dumping continues. He said the intersection of Fay St and West Shore Avenue is where trash can be found often, and it has been happening for years.

"Its been going on for decades," said Fontana.

Fontana and Schwartz found tires, suitcases, furniture, a handful of televisions and more miscellaneous garbage on the side of West Shore Avenue last week.

"Probably someone cleaning out an apartment," explained Fontana. "Rather than do it the proper way and fill up your own tote of garbage, people just want to get it off their truck."

There are proper ways Buffalo residents can dispose of trash, yard waste and electronics. More information can be found here.

Schwartz also met with current Loveyjoy Councilman Bryan Bollman at West Shore Avenue six days later. The household trash was collected, but huge piles of broken concrete and asphalt remained. Bollman said it's likely contractors avoiding to pay a fee to dispose of it properly. Neighbors in the area told Schwartz that they've seen contractors dump, or try to dump scrap material multiple times there.

"We really need to find a way to solve it," said Bollman. He reminds you that anyone caught illegally dumping in Buffalo can face a fine of up to $2,200. Anyone who reports someone illegal dumping could receive an award of up to $1,100.

Bollman explained that it costs the city money to now have to schedule crews to come pick up the trash that was dumped. He said it's a waste of city resources, and is planning to have cameras and license plate readers installed on West Avenue by the end of the summer.

"We're going to clean this area up, and do everything we can to protect the residents quality of life," said Bollman.

If you have a consumer issue, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@wkbw.com