'Couldn't have done it without you': 7 Problem Solvers gets $825 back for Corfu couple's pool problem

CORFU, N.Y. (WKBW) — On June 18, Michelle and Jefferey Kawa got their new swimming pool. But two days later when Jefferey came outside his pool was empty.

"I was in shock," said Jefferey Kawa.

17,000 gallons of water were flushed out of his pool and into the cornfield next door. After further investigating, Kawa realized the pool liner failed.

"You don't expect that to happen just two days later," said Michelle Kawa.

A couple of days later their local pool company replaced the liner and the pool was fixed, but the Kawa's still had to pay $825 for five truckloads of water to come and refill the pool. Living in Corfu they use a well for water, and wouldn't have enough water to fill the pool.

The couple contacted Swimline, the company that makes the pool liner, asking them to reimburse the water cost after the liner failed.

"They tried saying it was the way it was installed," said Jefferey Kawa. "I said no because I found where the glue separated and the two pieces of rubber that came apart was three inches long."

Jefferey Kawa spoke with a Swimline representative through emails that he forwarded to 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz. That spokesperson said refill costs were not part of the warrants.

After going to the Kawa's home, Schwartz emailed that Swimline representative. The rep did not respond to Schwartz, but two days later emailed Jefferey Kawa and said:

"We are going to step outside of our normal warranty policy, and as a one-time courtesy, we will issue you a check for the $825 water cost. Please confirm the address to which you’d like us to mail this. Thank you."

"I'm over the top, and I'm so thrilled," screamed Michelle Kawa over the phone in excitement. "It happened so fast, and we couldn't have done it without you!"

