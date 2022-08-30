Contractors fall short for a Buffalo woman's home repair grant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last year Onzia Milhouse was grateful to receive a state grant to help her repair her home, but unfortunately said the work was not completed.

Milhouse got the grant through the Community Action Organization (CAO), which hired the contractors. Ironically it left Milhouse having to get renovations fixed. She showed 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz unfinished windows, doors, flooring not installed properly, and more.

"When I kept telling [the contractors], this is wrong, you didn't do this...'It's not in the contract,'" said Milhouse about what the contractors told her. However Milhouse said everything was outlined clearly in the contract, the work just wasn't done correctly.

After Milhouse contacted 7 Problem Solvers, Schwartz contacted CAO and left a message. The next day Milhouse said she got a call from CAO about new contractors coming to fix the issue in the coming weeks.

CAO told Schwartz on Monday that a former employee signed off on the payment to the contractor, even though it wasn't up to the organization's standards.

A CAO representative said the organization will "never use" that contractor again, and CAO got permission from the state to have another company go back out at the end of September to fix the the incomplete renovations at Milhouse's home.

If you need a problem solved email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com