Cheektowaga woman's dispute with credit card bill impacts credit score

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — In early January Helena Turner, of Cheektowaga, sent money orders to pay her Discover Card bill, but now two months later the company said she never paid.

"I always pay a week, two weeks, three weeks early," said Turner.

Turner said back on January 4 she filled out a money order for $91, then another for $0.98 after she forgot to add it to the first order.

When she later received an email from Discover that she had not paid, she ignored it. Turner said when the missing payment emails kept coming, that's when she called Discover.

"Felt like the Twilight Zone,"emphasized Turner.

Turner said she was told over the phone that Discover got the money order, but the company couldn't cash it.

"They said we can't cash the money order, because MoneyGram would not release the money," said Turner.

On Monday Turner said a MoneyGram representative said there's no issues, and the money orders were never cashed. She can buy a replacement money order for $18, but she doesn't want to pay again.

As of Monday, Turner said her Discover balance is now $108. Her her good credit score went down 63 points from this mishap.

Turner told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz that she hasn't been using her Discover cards since this dilemma started.

Schwartz spoke to a Discover representative on Monday who said they will have to handle this directly with the customer.

"It's so complicated," explained Turner.

7 Problem Solvers will continue to follow this situation, with the hopes of bringing you a resolved update.

