Cheektowaga woman orders $600 mobility scooter and receives cane instead; company erases website

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the summer Linda Lindell, of Cheektowaga, paid $600 for a mobility scooter that she ordered offline on Upright Cane's website. However, the only thing she got was a cane and silence from the company.

"They were advertised all over the internet, not just on Facebook, but also on Google," said Lindell.

Lindell said a package arrived days later, but it wasn't a scooter. Instead, she received a cane that is sold by Upright Cane for about $40.

"That wasn’t what I ordered," said Lindell. "You can't get in touch with them I tried."

7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz sent the company the inquiry below on January 29. He got a message saying the company is reviewing it but never heard back.

WKBW 7 Problem Solvers inquiry to Upright Cane

Five weeks later Schwartz went to Upright Cane's website, but it no longer exists.

Meanwhile, Lindell, who is on a fixed income, said the $600 was crucial.

"I can't afford to buy another scooter," said Lindell. "I'm pretty much housebound unless my kids take me wherever."

It turns out this isn't the first time this happened. Mallory Sofastaii from Scripps News Baltimore investigated the same issue for a local viewer. Sofastaii found multiple red flags with the company.

Upright Cane gave customers the option to donate to Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC). Sofastaii contacted FODAC to ask about any donations from the company.

FODAC's CEO told Sofastaii: "We have not heard of this company, nor had any conversations or agreements about their raising money on our behalf.”

Schwartz has alerted the New York State Attorney General's Office about Lindell's situation to look at options to get Lindell's money back.

"Stay away, don’t do any kind of business with [Upright Cane]," said Lindell.

If you have a consumer issue, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com