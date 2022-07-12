Cheektowaga man concerned about shed on "sinking" property

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Monnin contacted 7 Problem Solvers in regard to part of his property "sinking" at the Sky Harbor mobile home park.

"The ground started caving in, the concrete was crushing," said Monnin. He said it has become a safety concern for his 93-year-old father, who lives there too.

Monnin said he noticed the ground caving in about six years ago, and has been trying to get it fixed since. Monnin said the property staff offered to fix it, but at a cost.

Since the grass and driveway are caved in right near Monnin's shed, any work would require property staff to remove the shed. Monnin said staff at the mobile home park won't replace the shed, and 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz confirmed that with a Sky Harbor property manager.

"[Sky Harbor] should supply a new shed since they’re at fault for this," said Monnin who added it's not his fault that the ground is weak on his property.

"I'm pretty sure if we [dug] down six inches, a foot, it's pretty much mud and water down there," said Monnin.

The property manager told Schwartz on Monday that a contractor will be at Monnin's to look at the property next week, but Monnin will likely have to pay for a new shed if it needs to be knocked down since he owns it.

