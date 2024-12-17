'Checks are being returned to sender': Tonawanda woman missing two weeks of valuable mail

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dawn Simmons called 7 Problem Solvers on Tuesday morning and said that she hadn't gotten any mail for two weeks. A few hours later I went to her home in Tonawanda to learn more.

"I'm just at my wit's end of how to fix it," said Simmons.

Simmons said she moved out of her current City of Tonawanda home in October 2023. In June she moved back to the same home and said she filed the proper paperwork to have her mail forwarded.

"For six months the mail was fine," explained Simmons.

However, that changed just a few weeks ago when mail stopped arriving at her home. She's expecting holiday mail, but her mailbox has remained empty.

"Whatever I've gotten in the mail in the last two weeks has been sent back," said Simmons.

Among the things that were returned to the sender was $2,000 in workers' compensation. Simmons had surgery recently and said she missed three weeks of work.

"I haven't paid my mortgage for this month, because the [workers' comp] check was supposed to be here two weeks ago," said Simmons.

"I've been to the post office four times, spoke to three different supervisors, and I've called three times," said Simmons.

She said she last spoke to a USPS employee last Thursday, but hasn't heard anything since.

I spoke to a USPS spokesperson on Tuesday. He said the mail forwarding system is automated and is looking into the situation to learn what happened. He hopes to get a resolution soon.

If you have a consumer problem, email 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com