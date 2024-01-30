Changes to wellness card plan leaves Amherst woman feeling cheated out of funds

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heidi Ziemer considers herself a smart shopper and told 7 News she tries to spend money wisely as a single mother of two.

The company she works for used to partner with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to provide employees with a $250 wellness benefit card, which Ziemer said she would use at participating grocers. However last year changes were made to the plan that stopped Ziemer from using that card for groceries.

"It was a really nice benefit," said Ziemer.

In December 2022, Ziemer got a letter that stated the wellness card could only be used for fitness centers and gyms starting in January 2023. Ziemer said the contract for the wellness card plan was signed by the company she works for in July, and felt that these changes were illegally being made mid-contract.

"I felt under that contract I was able to use that wellness card," said Ziemer. By the time the changes took place, Ziemer said she still had about $125 left on her wellness card that she felt should still have been eligible for grocery purchases.

"It's mainly principle here," explained Ziemer.

Ziemer emailed 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz. He called and emailed Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. A company representative told Schwartz the change was justified, as it states in the contract "services discounts and providers may change from time to time."

Ziemer felt that these changes should not be made during a contractual period, especially with small companies like the one she works for. The Highmark employee explained that these changes to wellness plans occur when partnering vendors change.

