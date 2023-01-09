Buffalo woman waits 7 months for car to be repaired amidst car part supply issue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marianna Sanchez, of Buffalo, said in May her SUV began having issues, so she brought it to Continental Transmission on Hertel Avenue. That's where she said the repair shop told her it wouldn't be ready to be picked up until seven months later.

Sanchez, who was two months pregnant when she first brought her vehicle in to be fixed, said the shop quoted her a price of more than $2,000 to replace the transmission to diagnose the issue. A few days after picking it up, she said it stalled and had to bring the SUV back four different times throughout the month of May.

"We'd have to Uber, Lyft and get rides from friends, family," Sanchez explained. "Doctor appointments through my pregnancy, toward the end I was screwed."

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz met with Sanchez during the first week of December when she still didn't have her SUV. At that time, Continental Transmission said it would be ready by the end of the week, but that wasn't the case. She said she was told multiple times about when to pick up her SUV, and it still wouldn't be ready.

Sanchez said she had to call to get any updates on her vehicle and was told the parts were on hold.

Schwartz followed up with Continental Transmission at the end of December and was told the SUV was ready. Sanchez said she did pick it up, seven months after the first issue. It brings up the topic of car parts still being a supply issue.

"Different parts are difficult to get at different times," said Bryan Jajkowski of AAA Western and Central New York.

You might remember in September when Shelly Gardner told 7 Problem Solvers that the components to heat her seats in her new Chevy were still not delivered.

Schwartz followed up with General Motors in November. A representative only had this to say:

“We are continuing to navigate part availability amidst ongoing supply chain challenges and our affected customers will receive letters with more specific timing before the end of this year.”

Gardner said on Monday she never got any letter and is still waiting for the parts!

Jajkowski said currently tire pressure motor sensors and tires are hard to find, but interior and electrical car parts are a hit or miss.

"Maybe brake parts now, electrical parts in 6 months, maybe tires in 3 months nobody really knows, unfortunately," said Jajkowski.

AAA suggests asking if there will be any potential delays with ordering car parts before dropping your vehicle off at a shop.

