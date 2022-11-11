Buffalo woman overcharged by pest control company

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In May Sayeeda Gault had a representative from Orkin Pest Control at her Buffalo home to discuss preventative measures she could take against pest control.

She said the job entailed sealing up a corner of her home, estimated at $600.

Gault said when staff came back the next day, the only thing they did was put black foam between an extension of her home and a window.

"Probably something I could've gotten from Home Depot, and done it myself," said Gault.

Gault said she was unsuccessful getting answers from Orkin about why the job was never done. Gault said she didn't pay the bill, and later received a bill for more than $800 from a collection agency.

"The bill said they were here to do maintenance on my deck, which I don't own, and some "odd jobs."

Gault showed 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz the bill. Schwartz called Orkin, but has not yet heard back.

The Better Business Bureau reminds you to always have a contract that outlines the specific work you hire a company for.

As 7 Problem Solvers waits for an answer, if you have a consumer issue email 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

