Buffalo tenant's concern with property management's handling of mold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Xzavia Henderson called 7 Problem Solvers claiming that mold has gone untreated in her apartment at St. Martin Village in Buffalo. Henderson said there was a broken pipe in her upstairs bathroom leaked water into the kitchen ceiling below. The ceiling was patched over, but then a few months later she said her toilet pump backed up flooding her downstairs carpet.

"It was splashy like a swamp," described Henderson. She hired a company to test her apartment. The 17 page results, which she sent to me, said "Mold Remediation is required to current conditions resulting in fungal growth on impacted building materials."

In a statement the property management company said in part: "The Rochester Cornerstone management team is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its residents. All concerns are taken seriously and remediated quickly. The unit in reference has no outstanding work orders, and the unit has also passed inspection with a certified agency confirming the unit meets our expectations and standards for safe and affordable housing."

