Buffalo Public Schools employee claims she hasn't been paid, says she's not the only one

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — LaQuida Shedrick is an Early Warning Indicator Facilitator at McKinley High School in Buffalo, a job that monitors students who are at risk of not graduating. Shedrick has worked in the district for more than a decade, but said she has not been paid for working this summer.

Shedrick started in July, and said she was never paid during the first pay period. That sparked concern and she said she then contacted her principal, district and the board of education. She said she understands the process, but not the delay in payment.

"I am not attacking a person, I'm not attacking the superintendent, I am attacking the system in place," said Shedrick on Thursday to 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz.

Shedrick said this isn't the first time this has happened to her, and said she's not alone.

"It’s a problem when we keep saying, 'Oh I didn't get paid, I just got to deal with it.' No we don’t have to deal with it," explained Shedrick. "When you put your time in for any job and company, you expect to be compensated for it in a timely manner.

Shedrick said she contacted the district, and was told there was multiple steps to approving payment, but still didn't get clear answers of why her checks were delayed.

"You have teacher aides and assistant aides who haven't got paid for the job that they do and those people are mothers," said Shedrick. "Those people have children who are about to go back to school, and maybe they're looking to help with school supplies

Shedrick said the payroll system for Buffalo Public Schools needs to be examined and fixed. She contacted Lou Petrucci, President of the Buffalo Board of Education. Petrucci told Schwartz:

"It upsets me when people are not paid on time as it is a basic function of not just our district but every successful enterprise...I have heard and have raised concerns about the present payroll system as I have received emails like LaQuida's from a number of people.Any payroll system does require multiple approvals or signatures, but that should not be a reason for a delay. It’s not that we don’t have the money, it is the process."

Schwartz also reached out to Buffalo Public Schools, a representative provided this statement:

"The District’s goal is to ensure that our employees are paid in a timely fashion. Following the proper protocol is required to process payment on time. All discrepancies are investigated, corrected, and paid as soon as possible."

Shedrick said she did speak to Suprintendent Dr. Tonja Williams, who sympthasized with her. Shedrick hopes to be paid this week.

"At end of day I will always be an advocate," said Shedrick.

