Buffalo man buys software from Best Buy, but says it was already used

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man told 7 Problem Solvers that he will never buy anything from Best Buy again after the trouble he is having returning software.

Michael Norwood Sr. contacted 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz about the Windows 11 software he said he purchased from the Walden Galleria Best Buy in March. He was looking forward to updating his HP computer.

"The [salesman] said I have that in my desk," explained Norwood Sr., who said the software was wrapped.

Even though Norwood Sr. didn't like that the software wasn't out on display, he went ahead and purchased the software for $163.11.

When he got home to activate it, Norwood Sr. said a notification came up on his computer that said, "This product key has already been used."

Confused, Norwood Sr. called Best Buy's Geek Squad for help. He said a technician took over control over his computer remotely to see the issue. It led to Norwood Sr. getting an in-person appointment with a Best Buy manager a few days later.

"I said I'd simply like my money back, and I'll be on my way," said Norwood Sr. about his conversation with the manager. "He said, 'sorry I cant give you your money back, you need to contact Microsoft.'"

Norwood Sr. told Schwartz that he contacted Microsoft about their product, but was told, "If your Office product key doesn't work, or has stopped working, you should contact the seller and request a refund."

Norwod Sr. said he had already done that. So that's when he turned to 7 Problem Solvers with this software standstill.

Schwartz saw that Best Buy's website states it does not exclude Microsoft Office from being returned. Norwood Sr. said he tried returning the software within the 14 day policy window, but was still denied.

Schwartz contacted Best Buy's corporate offices in Minnesota. A representative asked for Norwood's contact information so a member of the support team can call him.

