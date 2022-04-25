Amherst neighbors dealing with missed recyclable pickup for weeks

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents on Chestnut Ridge Road, in Amherst, are full of frustration and recyclables...Three weeks of it.

"There are seven recycling totes, and they are overflowing," said Nick Falkides. He owns homes on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Falkides showed the overflowing bins to 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz on Monday morning.

Falkides said for the past 3 weeks its been a recycled process of neglect. Residents there have brought their recycling bins to the curb on Sunday, and then have to haul them back to their home on Monday night, still full.

"The people in our rental homes have recyclables that are piling up in the kitchen, creating health issues for them," said Falkides.

He said this has happened before, more than a dozen times in the past 2 years with either recyclables or garbage.

Another neighbor reached out to 7 Problem Solvers, and said it's become a "huge problem," having to keep uncollected waste in her home.

"We call the town, sometimes they answer the phone, sometimes they don't answer the phone," said Falkides. He said he has been told to contact Modern Disposal Services, the company that is contracted by Amherst to handle waste.

The Town of Amherst Refuse and Recycling Department told Schwartz on Monday morning the recyclables will be picked up by Monday night.

"I have no confidence it will be picked up," said Falkides. Unfortunately he was right. As of 7 p.m. Monday the recyclables remain at the curb, for a windy and rainy night ahead. Falkides said he often has to pick up garbage that the wind takes down the street.

Amherst Highway Superintendent Patrick Lucey said he is very frustrated with Modern, and has received multiple complaints from people in Amherst who haven't had their yard waste picked up in two weeks.

Lucey said he said has brought on Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa to help get to the bottom of this for their residents.

