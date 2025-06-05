Amherst homeowner trying to get 'thousands' of bees to buzz off

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Angela and George Pecoraro have lived in their Amherst home for more than 30 years, but over the last year, they've been dealing with a bee issue on the side of their home. The couple said they were told by a beekeeper that there could be 30,000 bees in the side of their home.

"I want someone to come and take care of the problem," George said, as the bees flew in and out of a hole between his chimney and siding.

He showed me footage he took of the bees in the past.

WKBW Bees at Pecoraro home

Pecoraro said he has contacted 15 different bee removal companies in the last year, but only two came out to his home. Pecoraro said he never heard from either of them again.

"I don't know what to do," George said.

That is why he called 7 Problem Solvers, hoping we can create a buzz about this issue.

"I heard about you guys and how you help people," George said.

I called a local bee removal company that George said he called for help. The company is looking into it further.

The Pecoraro's are worried the bees will lead to more issues for them and their neighbor. They hope the hive can be removed by summer.