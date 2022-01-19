7 Problem Solvers: Truck drives through street wires, ripping them from home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jay Duderwick is a resident on Weimar Street, and has seen traffic come and go in the narrow roadway. However sometimes, the wrong vehicles come down. On January 10, he said that's what led to the big slash in his siding.

"I looked out the window, and I could see a big truck went by," explained Duderwick to 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz.

Duderwick said it was a semi-trailer truck that had the words, "PAPER PAPER" on the side. The catch is, semi-trucks aren't allowed down his street. At the beginning of the street a sign reads, "No trucks over 5 tons."

As the truck drove by his home Duderwick said he heard "crackling."

"I saw two wires fly up in the air, and I had the TV on, and it went off," said Duderwick.

When he went outside he noticed the cable and phones wires, once attached to his home, were ripped out of the cable box that was also ripped from his house. The cable box was on the pavement, shattered in pieces.

Duderwick said the truck drove by and took down the wires that once hung over the street with it. The force ripped the wires right through the siding on his home causing panels to break off.

"I was annoyed," emphasized Duderwick. "I looked down the street, the truck already was out of sight...Didn't even slow down!"

The cable company fixed the wires, but Duderwick was told the siding won't be able to be fixed until spring due to the cold.

"My hope is to get this fixed, and for someone to be responsible for it, not even monetarily," said Duderwick. "You can't drive a semi-truck and drive in a city street."

He said he hopes the driver can at least be disciplined and other truck drivers can avoid coming down Weimar Street.

Schwartz asked neighbors if their Ring doorbells captured the truck in action, but had no luck.

If you have any information email 7ProblemSolvers@wkbw.com

You can also use that email to message Michael if you need a problem solved.