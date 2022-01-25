7 Problem Solvers: Snow removal company receives dozens of complaints for not showing in January snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Multiple viewers have reached out to 7 Problem Solvers about the snow removal company Snow Slayers. Customers said they signed contracts with the company and paid hundreds of dollars upfront, only to have no plows show up during both snow storms so far in January. However now the company is responding back to handle complaints.

"We paid in full and were waiting to get dug out," said customer Frank Kotowski.

In November, Kotowski and his fiancee hired Snow Slayers, paying a discounted $375 up front. Kotowski said the owner of Snow Slayers told them he would clear snow from behind their cars so they can get to work early in the morning.

"This was something he prided himself on, so we’re like great, this is the guy we want," said Kotowski.

The contract states Snow Slayers will remove snow when accumulation reaches at least 2-3 inches from November 15 2021 to April 15, 2022, but Kotwski said he hasn't seen a plow since signing the contract in November.

"We had to pay another plow service to come dig our driveway out, we had 17-18 inches of snow out there," explained Kotowski who said his other family members cannot physically help shovel due to health conditions.

Kotowski isn't alone. One person told 7 Problem Solvers that she hired Snow Slayers for her grandparents home, and they showed up late Monday night making it hard for the 24/7 aides to get in and out of the home.

Monday afternoon Snow Slayers shared this to its page, a status written by the company's owner Matthew Spangenberg.

That post was followed by more than 180 comments, many asking where was the company they hired and demanding a refund.

Snow Slayers Facebook

Tuesday the company posted this on Facebook.

7 Problem Solvers was made aware of this last week as more refunds were demanded. We called and texted the number listed on their Facebook page multiple times last week, but didn't hear back.

Spangenberg said on Wednesday

"We are still out plowing. I am doing the best I'm capable of, given the storm & multiple unforeseen problems. I am trying to answer & return everyone's calls but as I am please & shoveling, it's not possible. We have & will continue to plow until all addresses are completed. Once I am done plowing, I will call everyone & I will sort out reimbursements, refunds & action plan going forward. I am truly sorry for any delay or inconvenience. I will make this right. Sincerely Matthew. Ps, sorry if this is hard to read, I'm exhausted, have been plowing in 20 hr shifts & sleeping in the plow truck."

A family member of Spangenberg was able to be reached on Monday, and she told 7 Problem Solvers that Spangenberg has been in the hospital since Friday after working around the clock since last Monday's snow.

7 News learned from a contractor that works for Snow Slayers, that the company has multiple plows. That has left many neglected customers confused why other employees couldn't come to help.

The contractor did tell 7 Problem Solvers that on Monday night a plan was being discussed to set up a proper contact for complaints.

On Monday night the company shared this post that said for any complaints email: snowslayerscusterserv@yahoo.com

7 Problem Solvers will continue to follow up with customers to learn if any refunds were given, and how their contracts are being handled.

If you need help solving a consumer problem, message Michael Schwartz at 7ProblemSolvers@wkbw.com

