7 Problem Solvers pushes for answer from owner of Jefferson Avenue building without heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dwight Ramsey called 7 Problem Solvers on behalf of his 81-year-old aunt Ms. Brooks. She, and others in the building said the heat has not worked all season, but the building's owner tells 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz that isn't true.

"We just want some heat," said Malanya Wyatt, who lives in the building on the corner of Jefferson and Brunswick. Wyatt said the heat has had issues in previous years, but never for this long.

"It's sad," said Ramsey. "It shouldn’t have to be this way."

Ramsey said the owner of the property brought his aunt two space heaters recently, but feels it's not enough. Ramsey showed Schwartz his aunt's current $300 electric bill that he said is usually only $30.

"It's elder abuse," said Ramsey. He said he called the Mayor's Office, the city's health department and inspectors before reaching out to 7 Problem Solvers.

"Saw one of your videos, and I figured id try," explained Ramsey to Schwartz. "You called me right back."

The building is owned by Jefferson Group Realty LLC. Since Monday Schwartz called the owner more than ten times, and texted him, but got no response. The owner had the heating company reach out to Schwartz to explain that the heat should hopefully be fixed by the end of the week.

On Wednesday night Schwartz texted the owner, "The report will be on WKBW tomorrow morning...It mentions who owns the building." Minutes later Schwartz heard back from the property owner for the first time.

The owner of Jefferson Group Realty LLC told Schwartz that despite claims, the heat has been on this season. He said the boiler had issues about a month ago. He said a new boiler was ordered, but it came in wrong. The owner, who did not want to be interviewed, said the HVAC company is working on replacing a new boiler, and it should be fixed by Christmas Eve.

The owner also said that since the space heater raised electrical bills, he will cover the difference.

Schwartz will stay on top of this story until it is resolved.