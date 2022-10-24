7 Problem Solvers helps West Seneca woman get credit back on gas bill

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few weeks before she moved out of her home at the end of July, Irene Ponce said she contacted National Fuel to shut off service by the end of the month. Ponce moved a few houses down the street, but a few weeks after moving out she realized she was still getting billed for the other home.

"I realized it was still on auto pay after I requested to have it off," said Ponce.

Ponce said she was charged for 16 days at the home she no longer lived at. She told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz that her efforts to get those 16 days refunded weren't successful. Ponce said National Fuel told her an employee came to the home to shut off service when she requested, but Ponce's landlord said no one ever came by.

While the charge was less than $30, Ponce felt the principle of getting her money back was important. So she called 7 Problem Solvers.

"I said this is my last hope," said Ponce. "I'm going to try this, and then if nothing happens then nothing happens."

Schwartz contacted National Fuel, and a representative got back to him within three days. The company representative said there were struggles with direct access and communication. As of Monday Ponce was credited back the $28.90

