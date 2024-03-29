Watch Now
7 Problem Solvers helps Allegany County woman who received utility bill after fire destroyed her home

In February, Gailann Gawlick said her house in Caneadea was destroyed in a fire. She said utilities were cut after the fire, but a few weeks later she said she got a $356 bill from RG&amp;E.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Mar 29, 2024
CANEADEA, N.Y. — On February 17, Gailann Gawlick said her house in Caneadea was destroyed in a fire. She said utilities were cut after the fire, but a few weeks later she said she got a $356 bill from RG&E.

"This is making me mad," Gawlick explained to 7 Problem Solvers' Michael Schwartz who called an RG&E representative.

An RG&E representative looked into the matter on Wednesday, and Gawlick said she later got a call from the company saying there was a mistake. Gawlick said she was told a new bill is going to be issued for the camper, which she lives in on her property.

RG&E said in a statement:

"We understand that a house fire or another devastating event can be a tough time for customers. When it is safe to do so, we encourage customers who experience a catastrophic event to call customer service to verify that their billing has been stopped. Our representatives can help the customer determine if an electrical inspection, meter reset, or service re-energizing is needed."

