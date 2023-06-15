7 Problem Solvers helping grieving mother access GoFundMe account for her son's funeral

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two weeks ago Mashiyyat Molson got the call no mother ever wants to get, after her son Antonio King passed away unexpectedly in Buffalo.

“He was a very loving person, he would give the clothes off your back if he saw you outside," said Molson, of Williamsville. "He loved life, he loved life."

After King's death, friends organized a GoFundMe page for Molson to help pay for King's funeral and to help support his three children. It has raised more than $3,300, but when Molson went to access the funds recently there was an error.

Molson said she entered her personal information on the website, and tried submitting her ID.

"They were saying they couldn’t determine if [the identification] was good or not so we kept trying over and over again until you stepped in," Molson told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz after he emailed GoFundMe.

A GoFundMe representative said GoFundMe contacted Molson twice but she had not answered, but Molson said she didn't hear back until after Schwartz emailed them.

On Thursday GoFundMe said the issue was resolved. Molson said she was told it will take between two and five days for the funds to be released to her. She is hoping it's before Saturday, which is when King's funeral will be held.

