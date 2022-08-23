7 Problem Solvers helping Cheektowaga street to get lights back on

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — David Niedzwiecki of Cheektowaga contacted 7 Problem Solvers two weeks ago regarding the broken streets lights near his home on Nagel Drive. He said he first contacted NYSEG in March about the issue.

"We got no response," said Niedzwiecki, who said he then contacted NYSEG by calling the electric company in June.

"The lady was really nice to me she says, 'Oh yeah we see your email, but got no ticket," explained Niedzwiecki. "No one ever wrote a ticket on it."

That's when Niedzwiecki went to the town of Cheektowaga.

"Town says they can do nothing," said Niedzwiecki. "I pay taxes on it, what do you mean you can do nothing."

7 Problem Solvers Michael Schwartz contacted the Town of Cheektowaga right after Niedzwiecki reached out to 7 Problem Solvers. A town representative told Schwartz the town is not responsible for all of its street lights.

"So I said finally, I'm going to channel seven," said Niedzwiecki.

Schwartz called NYSEG about this ongoing issue.

"One day after your call, this street light got fixed," explained Niedzwiecki. However a street light a few houses down was still not working, Niedzwiecki said it has been off since last fall.

"It gets pretty dark on this street," Niedzwiecki.

On Monday the light pole had white tape around it, it said in faded black marker, "NO POWER."

NYSEG sent Schwartz a statement that read:

"A NYSEG crew patrolled Nagel Drive from Walden Avenue to St. Joseph this past week and found four streetlights that were out. The crew repaired damaged equipment on two of them and they are now functioning. There are still two lights out that need additional repairs. We are in the process of securing the needed parts, which depending on supply and schedules can take up to four weeks. The communities we serve are our top priority and we will complete the repairs as soon as possible.”

7 Problem Solvers will update you when this is fixed, in the meantime if you have a consumer issue that needs to be solved, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com