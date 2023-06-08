7 Problem Solvers getting Lancaster couple's faulty washing machine replaced

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Maryna and Praveen Nair moved from Maine to Lancaster in September, and with a new home came new appliances. However they said the washing machine and dryer they bought from Samsung gave them troubles from the start.

Maryna Nair showed 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz the area in her laundry room where the washing machine leaks. She also said the machine shakes intensely, and the water is always hot.

The Nairs said Samsung sent someone to service the machine four separate times, but it was never fully fixed.

After dozens of calls with Samsung, and long waits on hold, the Nairs said they were told Samsung cannot refund them.

"Items can be faulty, it happens," said Maryna Nair. "We didn’t think they'd treat customers this way."

After watching 7News they contacted 7 Problem Solvers as their final hope.

Schwartz emailed Samsung. Five hours later a Samsung spokesperson emailed back stating:

"Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and we regret any frustration the Nair family may have experienced. We have reached out to the Nair family and resolved this matter to their satisfaction. We aspire to have best-in-class service for all our customers and encourage anyone with a question about their product to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG for assistance.”

Praveen Nair told Schwartz that a Samsung representative told him the company will either replace the machine, or refund all fees totaling around $800.

"You made this possible for us," said Praveen Nair. "We're very grateful to you Michael."

