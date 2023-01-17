7 Problem Solvers gets Ticketmaster refund for Silver Creek woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center brings world-class, live theatre, and tens of thousands of people to downtown Buffalo every year. In November, "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway" lit up the stage.

Michele Tingue, of Silver creek, bought two tickets on Ticketmaster to take her brother for his birthday.

"Shortly after realized I had conflict in my schedule," explained Tingue.

Tingue said she contacted Ticketmaster looking to exchange her tickets for another date, but had no luck after calling and emailing.

Not wanting to miss the show, she purchased two new tickets on Ticketmaster for another time. After the show she contacted 7 Problem Solvers looking for help to get her original $200 tickets refunded.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted Ticketmaster, and was able to get her an answer right away.

After giving the company Tingue’s order number, Schwartz was told that Ticketmaster fan support will issue Tingue a refund within three to seven days.

Ticketmaster said event organizers determine the cancellation, and exchange policies for their events. More information about Ticketmaster exchanges can be found here, usually it must be for the same event and venue.

