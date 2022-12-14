7 Problem Solvers gets repair costs refunded for Williamsville woman

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patricia Estill, of Williamsville, said she was overcharged by Sears Home Services for parts needed to fix her dryer, so she contacted 7 Problem Solvers.

In November of 2021 Estill said her dryer, still with a wood panel on top, wasn't heating properly. She bought it years ago at Sears, and it's still in pretty good shape.

Estill said she looked to have it fixed at the start of 2022, but life got in the way.

"I was going to take care of it starting at the beginning of the year, well then my loved one got sick," explained Estill.

Estill said she found Sears Home Services, which is owned by Sears, to fix the job. Estill said a technician came to her home, and told her what parts needed to be ordered.

"He recommended getting used parts, because of the age of the dryer," said Estill. "He ordered the parts, and he said they’ll be shipped directly to you."

A few days later Estill got the parts, and scheduled another appointment for the parts to be installed. She said the second technician was "unpleasant."

"[He] told me the amount of money I owed himm and I was appalled," explained Estill. "I didn’t want him in my home any longer, so I signed on his iPad."

Estill said she was charged more than $200 for the parts that she had already paid for. The only thing she expected to pay for was for the technician to install them.

On top of that, Estill said the dryer was still not working. Day laters she said the first technician came back to fix it.

"He looked at my invoices, and said 'yes you’re right I think there was a mistake," said Estill.

Estill contacted Sears, but was told they denied any refund back.

"No one ever told me they were issuing a refund until you got involved," Estill told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz on Wedneday.

After Estill emailed Schwartz in November, he contacted Sears Home Services.

"Within an hour of you making your phone call, I got a call from an area manager of the maintenance department of Sears," explained Estill.

"I said frustrating is that I can't find anyone within your company who would help me or listen to me," said Estill to the Sears manager. "I said your phone number should be on the website, and be said 'could you imagine how many phone calls I'd get?'"

Sears claimed to Schwartz that the charges on their end were correct, but still went ahead to refund her, "Since they promised Ms. Estill the amount of $226.88."

