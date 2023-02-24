7 Problem Solvers gets heat fixed for Buffalo woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last week, 7 Problem Solvers took a call from a viewer who said she has had no heat in her apartment for more than two years. When 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz got to the woman's home, she had her gas stove on so that her home could be warm.

Firefighters warn you to never use a gas stove to warm your home, as it can result in deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

The woman didn't want to be identified, but said her landlord and property manager weren't fixing issues in her apartment. She said she had been trying to get help from the City of Buffalo and Erie County, but has has no assistance, so she contacted 7 Problem Solvers.

Schwartz contacted her councilman, Rasheed Wyatt, who said he was aware of ongoing litigation between the woman, and landlord. Wyatt called it unacceptable, as Schwartz asked for immediate action.

Schwartz contacted the landlord who lives in New York City, and was told the property manager was on vacation in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday the woman texted Schwartz, saying the landlord went to the apartment with a contractor, and a new heating system was installed.

She was emotional in a follow-up conversation, asking why it had to take so long. She is still bringing the landlord to court on other issues in the home, and neglect she faced.

