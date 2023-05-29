7 Problem Solvers gets DoorDash driver's account reactivated

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Russell Klug, of Niagara Falls, is very proud of the more than five years he has spent delivering for DoorDash.

He'll tell you about his 711 successful deliveries, and near-perfect rating, which is why he was shocked to get an email from the company in April that said his account was deactivated.

"Didn't say much, and that's the confusing thing about it," said Klug about the email.

The email Klug got read in part:

"We regret to inform you that your Dasher account has been deactivated and outstanding payouts blocked based on fraudulent behavior while using DoorDash."

Klug works multiple jobs to support the radio station he helps run. He said he contacted DoorDash many times, but couldn't get any response on why his account was deactivated.

So he called 7 Problem Solvers.

"I know you guys specialize in this area," explained Klug. "It's a TV station like yourself that help people in our situation where you're in a jam. You go up against a big company in DoorDash, and I mean how far can you get right?"

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz emailed DoorDash and got an email back 24 hours later saying that Klug's account will be reactivated.

A DoorDash representative told Schwartz that the identification Klug sent was mistaken to be fraudulent due to the quality of the image.

DoorDash said, "This is an uncommon issue and our team works diligently to avoid these types of incidents, including providing tips/guidance to dashers on how to successfully provide ID photos and complete the ID verification process."

The company never responded to why Klug was never answered about the original complaint.

If you have a problem you need solved, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com