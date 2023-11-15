Watch Now
7 Problem Solvers gets American Airlines customer on track for travel reimbursement

A Buffalo man said he had been waiting months for American Airlines to send him proof that his flight was canceled.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 17:52:56-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On December 23, 2022, Ronald Brantley and his wife were excited about their upcoming cruise out of Fort Lauderdale. The couple made it out of Buffalo just before the blizzard, but the weather ended up canceling their American Airlines connection from Charlotte to Florida.

"We tried to book another flight," said Brantley, but they ended up missing their cruise.

Thankfully Brantley purchased travel insurance ahead of time to cover the $7,000 trip.

"We don’t have money to be throwing away," explained Brantley. "I contacted the insurance company, and they wanted proof from American Airlines that the flight was canceled. That here is the dilemma for me over the last several months."

Brantley said he contacted American multiple times but never got proof of cancellation to submit to his insurance company.

"Thank God for you guys to come, and hopefully kick start this up," said Brantley.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted American Airlines. An airline representative said Brantley was sent the right documentation, but Brantley said he never got anything. Brantley said he got the proof of cancellation after Schwartz spoke to the airline.

Brantley has submitted the proof of cancellation to the insurance company and is now waiting on a response to his claim.

