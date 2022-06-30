7 Problem Solvers gets airline voucher refunded for Youngstown woman

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 Problem Solvers helped a Youngstown woman get hundreds of dollars back on her Allegiant Airlines trip voucher.

Dana Tweed booked a flight to Orlando last November for her daughter's dance competition, but due to a rise in COVID-19 cases she cancelled. Tweed had already paid for an option that allowed her to get a voucher in return. Tweed said the airline told her she could even extend the voucher past the usual one year time frame.

Fast forward to just a few months ago, and Tweed's daughter was given another chance to compete in Florida.

"When I looked at my voucher it had been reduced," said Tweed.

The voucher for $447.76 had $313.76 deducted from it. Tweed said the airlines gave her $64 back, but she was still missing $198.

Tweed said she spent hours trying to get in touch with Allegiant about why money was taken out of the voucher that she never used. Tweed said she finally got through to an airline representative who told her that she gave her voucher information to a third party who used it. Tweed said she never spoke to a third party, and questioned how anyone but herself could use the voucher if it's not transferable.

An Allegiant representative messaged 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz on Wednesday. Shortly after, Tweed told Schwartz that a more than $700 voucher was credited back to her. That is the total of her initial booking last year. Even though Tweed said she never used a "third party" for her Allegiant flight, the airline insists that she did to, "adjust her travel plans."

Allegiant said it does not work with third party platforms to book flights. The airline said online scammers often pose as legitimate travel services to get valuable information from people who call.

Allegiant Airlines did not confirm what "third party" used a good portion of Tweed's voucher. The airline said Tweed did not contact them to adjust travel, but Tweed verified the number, and said she did speak to an Allegiant representative who said there was nothing she could do.

An Allegiant Airlines representative said:

If you have a consumer problem, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com