7 Problem Solvers gets air conditioning solution for Buffalo woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fiona Kier's mother contacted 7 Problem Solvers on behalf of her daughter's issue with no air conditioning in her Buffalo apartment.

Kier said in October she didn't have AC, but put it on the back burner since she didn't need it in thr fall.



In February Kier said she filed her first work order to fix the air, and then another work order weeks later.



"Somebody checked it, and they just said that the outdoor unit wasn’t working," explained Kier.

Kier said for months there was no progress regardless of how mant times she tried to get the air fixed. Kier's mother contacted 7 Problem Solvers when the issue still wasn't resolved in July.



Kier said it got as hot as 90 degrees in her apartment. She said management left her with a temporary indoor AC unit that attaches to a window, but she couldn't assemble IT.

Schwartz contacted management. He was told that someone would go take a look at it.

"Once you contacted them is when I got the indoor unit," said Kier to Schwartz.

She now has temporary AC, while a company looks to fix the main system.

