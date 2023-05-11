7 Problem Solvers assists Akron woman with clothing website overcharge

Last May Dolores Jordan, of Akron, said she ordered a pair of jeans from WomanWithin.com, but she never received it.

"I was told they were going to be delivered in four to six weeks," explained Jordan.

She said weeks later she found out the jeans were on back order, so she canceled the purchase. In the meantime the company sent her a t-shirt that she never ordered.

"I called them back, because it's nothing I ordered," said Jordan. "Well I keep getting charges, and I've called everyone, and sent letters."

Jordan said the company ended up charging her interest and late fees that totaled $243, all stemming from a pair of jeans less than $40.

"Frustrating isn't the word," said Jordan.

Jordan said every time she called the company, it was like "talking to a brick wall," so she called 7 Problem Solvers.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted Woman Within, and patched Jordan into the call. A representative told Schwartz that Jordan had a zero balance after the collection agency's bank cleared the charges.

This was a surprise to Jordan, who said she was never told that.

Jordan closed her account on that call, and will take her denim purchases elsewhere.

