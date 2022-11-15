7 Problem Solver helps sports gambler claim winnings

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last football season an Amherst man won more than $300 at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls, but said he was denied the prize.

In September of 2021 Matt Mietlowski made a $40 parlay bet at the casino's Sports Lounge. The Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys and Bucaneers each had to win their division, which they did. When the Bills locked it in, Mietlowski said he was eligible to claim $333.17.

"I was super happy," said Mietlowski. "That was the most money I ever won on a bet, and I don’t bet often."

Mietlowski said two weeks after the Bills won he went to claim his prize.

"They said it had already been cashed," said Mietlowski. "I was very confused."

Mietlowski said he contacted the casino's management and state gaming commission, but after months of no resolution he emailed 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz in August.

Schwartz contacted a casino representative who looked further into it. A week later Mietlowski was able to collect the $333.17

Casino staff believe that Mietlowski placed the bets on a machine that was still logged into another player card, which led to the winnings going to another account. It’s a good reminder to always pay close attention on betting machines.

