Zeneta Everhart: Honoring a Trailblazer for Women's History Month
Prev
Next
Zeneta Everhart: Honoring a Trailblazer for Women's History Month
Posted at 1:49 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 13:49:46-04
Join us in celebrating Zeneta Everhart, a trailblazer for Women's History Month and now the City of Buffalo Common Councilwoman for the Masten District. Her historic role underscores her commitment to progress and community empowerment.
Be a part of 7Life!
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.