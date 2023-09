BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — In the heart of the Elmwood Village, Teton Kitchen is serving up mouth-watering Thai and Asian dishes.

We stopped in to taste their food and see what all the hype around their specials is about.

If you stop in between 11am to 3pm you can create your own meal and make it into the perfect midday pick me up.

And, if you stop by for lunch, check out their luxurious patio seating before the first flurry flies.

Be a part of 7Life!