WING Watch: Why Chicken Wings are like your weather forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather can either work in our favor or work against us. So, when is the best time to run to the store ahead of a big winter storm so we are prepared for whatever comes our way?

Meteorologist Josh Nichols says the weather is like chicken wings.

There is a 'Wing Watch' and 'Wing Warning'.

With a watch you have all the ingredients for a dozen wings or more but nothing has come together yet. Just like a storm, all the variables are there but the storm has not arrived yet. This is when you want to go to the store and get what you need.

Then there is the wing warning. The wings are hot, delicious and ready to dip into some blue cheese. The weather is similar. The storm has arrived and serving up some potentially serious conditions. This is when you just want to stay home.

This weather explanation wraps up our series of Storm Readiness we have be sharing with you on 7Life. Of course you can always track your 7weather forecast with our team of meteorologists.

For more ways to protect you and your family check out our series on wkbw.com/7life. You can also download the free Red Cross Emergency App for suggestions and check lists.

