What to expect at the 2023 Niagara County Fair in Lockport, NY

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Fair kicks off in Lockport on August 2nd.

Tens of thousands of people flock to the 5-day fair to enjoy local events, live music, shows, contests, food, rides and more.

4-H is also a big part of the Niagara County Fair. These young people have worked all year to prepare their fair entries in hopes of earning the honor of representing Niagara County at the NY State Fair.

For a complete schedule of events and to purchase your tickets head over to the Niagara County Fair website.

