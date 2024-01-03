'We need boots': Friends of Night People working to keep WNYers warm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends of Night people have been around for more than 50 years.

Volunteers work 7-days a week in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood to help people stay warm, have clothes on their back and enjoy a good meal.

"People are always welcome to come in and stay warm," says Patricia Krehbiel, Relationship Manager at Friends of Night People.

Now is the time when it is cold and snowy and people need boots, hats, and gloves.

They provide it all with your help. But some supplies are running low.

"We need boots for adults. Especially men's boots," says Patricia Krehbiel.

TheFriends of Night Peopleaccepts donations year-round. You can drop items off at 394 Hudson Street between 11am-1pm daily.

