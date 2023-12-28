Watch Now
Village of Lancaster ushers in 2024 with an American Idol

John Stevens is the headliner of a big celebration marking the 175th anniversary of the Village of Lancaster.
Lancaster Opera House plans BIG 175th Anniversary Party
Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 11:50:38-05

VILLAGE OF LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ring in the new year with family and friends, then mark the 175th Anniversary of the Village of Lancaster at the Lancaster Opera House the evening of January 1, 2024

The event is called the Demi-Semi-Formal.

Village resident and American Idol performer, John Stevens, will sing along with his trio. John was the sixth-place finalist on the third season of the television series. After his television performance, John went on to college and did some traveling before he recently moved back to Lancaster.

This Demi-Semi-Formalwill be the first of many anniversary celebrations throughout the village in 2024.

And stick around, the first weekend of the year at the Lancaster Opera House will be all about Elvis! For more information and to purchase tickets, check out the Lancaster Opera House online.

