Unmasking One of Buffalo’s Favorite Nerds

Music Monday with Ed Wyner
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 23, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Ed Wyner is a member of one of Buffalo’s most popular music acts, Nerds Gone Wild.

Take off the taped glasses and you have what Ed says is, “A husband, musician, dog dad a promoter of music, and really just an overall entertainer.”

Ed just loves performing for people. He loves writing music. And he loves making people smile and he loves connecting with the audience.

We caught up with Ed at Jack Rabbit on Elmwood Avenue where he shared with us his story and one of his original songs.

